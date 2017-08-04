In the running for dream job at Commonwealth Games

GAMES BOUND: Emily Milne will be part of the team organising leisure activities for the athletes at the Commonwealth Games.

EMILY Milne stood out from a crowd of 47,000 people to win a dream job at next year's Commonwealth Games.

"It's probably from my age and attitude, being willing to get in there and do it,” the Hervey Bay woman said.

Ms Milne is one of 40 people chosen to be a recreational team member for the games' village operations. Her job will be to organise social activities, including trivia games and light recreation, for athletes visiting from across the globe.

She said she was proud to be representing the Fraser Coast on her trip.

"I met a few people down there, and as soon as you mention the Fraser Coast, they light up; they've already heard a story or have someconnection.”