’In their shoes’: Bay internet star loses locks for kids with cancer

The long red locks are gone, raising almost $3,000 for charities, there was another beauty this local woman found in shaving her head.

The long red locks are gone, raising almost $3,000 for charities, there was another beauty this local woman found in shaving her head.

The local woman, famous for deciding to dress as Elsa to take her bin out during COVID-19 lockdowns, is still raising spirits.

After pledging to shave her head for charity she followed through this week.

Danielle raised almost $3,000, shaving off the hair she said she usually “hides behind”.

While she’s still getting used to her knew look, the $3000 raised for Doctors Without Borders and Camp Quality made it all worth it.

“I woke up today and looked in the mirror with a bit of a shock,” Ms Askew told the Chronicle.

“This was quite a big step for me. But the thing is ... A lot of (children) have had cancer and have lost their hair from chemo. So this is me, basically, walking in their shoes.

“I was nervous, but I followed through with it.”

Danielle Askew said shaving her head was her way of “walking in (children with cancer’s) shoes”.

And, as a kinder-garden teacher, Ms Askew also saw how shaving her head presented an opportunity to further educate her class.

“It was really good for the children to see that not everyone‘s the same,” she said.

“One of my little boys said, ‘You look like a boy now’ and I was able to explain that boys can have long hair, boys can have short hair, girls could have long hair, girls could have short hair’.

“It was good for them.”

