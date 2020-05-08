In tune for community and gospel

ON TUNE: Hervey Bay musician Bernie Pohlmann spread his love of country music and the gospel to retirement village residents. Pictures: Alistair Brightman Brightman

BERNIE'S Pohlmann's lifelong dedication to the community and the gospel helped him to build homes and sing words of comfort to Hervey Bay senior citizens.

For the past 30 years Bernie has been singing country and western gospel songs to retirement home residents to bring joy and happiness to their lives.

"We love to share our talents and our faith with other people and find a very receptive welcome from all the homes," Bernie said.

"At Parklands at Urangan we will get in the vicinity of 30 to 35 and we also go to Tri Care, Masters Lodge, Fairhaven and Torbay."

He is accompanied by fellow singer Beth Grover who joined Bernie in singing at the retirement homes just over 20 years ago. Beth is an accomplished singer and guitar player and a member of the Australasian Country Music Association.

They sing mostly old-time country and western songs with a gospel mix.

Musicians Bernie Pohlmann and Beth Grover - The Country Ramblers.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Bernie also mentioned that well-known Hervey Bay businessman Alan Bray accompanied them before he passed away.

Sitting in his home's study surrounded with music memorabilia, Bernie even wore a country and western style outfit with a bolo tie in the shape of guitar headstock.

"When I was 14, I pestered my parents, James and Emma, for a guitar after listening to Buddy Williams and Tex Morton and I got a taste for country music and it has stayed with me ever since," Bernie said.

"They bought for me a second-hand guitar and my style of music is to pick and strum."

He has released two CDs with Janette Thomas called The Old Country Church and Country Harmony and he is the patron of Australasian Country Music Association.

He is also instrumental in helping to build the Australasian Country Music Association Hall of Fame at Yandina.

Bernie was born Bernard Pohlmann at Hervey Bay on February 20, 1933 and his wife Mary Pohlmann (nee Prove) was born on December 9, 1936 at Maryborough.

Bernie put his boxing career on hold during 1953 when he met his match in the form of Mary one day when he was shopping at Maryborough ­father-and-son grocer shop, Stiler and Stiler.

Mary was working at the grocer store with the first cash register in Maryborough at the time. It was imported from United States.

Hervey Bay musician Bernie Pohlmann.with his wife Mary Photo: Alistair Brightman

He was busy working on a building project in Maryborough and made a decision that would change his life.

"I went into Stiler's during my dinner hour and there was no one in the shop but her (Mary) and she came up to serve me and I went in with pretence of buying some ice cream mix for my mother. From there we started going to the pictures and the relationship progressed," Bernie said.

Bernie and Mary Pohlmann (nee Prove) wedding day photo on June 16, 1956 and were married to the St Matthews Lutheran Church, Maryborough.

They were married on June 16, 1956 at the St Matthew's Lutheran Church, Maryborough.

The couple had four children Judith (Green), Sandra (Morton), Kevin and Maree Pohlmann and are proud grand- parents of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He has seen a lot changes to Hervey Bay over the years and said he previously lived on Signboard Road which is now the corner of Nissen Street and Boat Harbour Drive.

"I remember driving to Maryborough on a trayback truck on a corroded road and it really shifted the bones around it was that rough," Bernie said.

He has always been civic minded with helping to build the St James Lutheran Church in 1990 and Mary helped to feed the builders with sandwiches.

Despite having a skin cancer operated on his nose just recently, it still hasn't slowed down Bernie's desire to keep playing and entertaining the retirement home senior citizens.

"I still drive my tractor and use my chainsaw and have my licence and want to keep living life as much as a I can," he said