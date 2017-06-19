WATCH: Face to face with whales in Hervey Bay

IMAGINE getting so close to a whale you could look into it's eyes as you lay on a platform lowered into the ocean.

The crew at Blue Dolphin Marine Tours is hoping to offer this immerse experience in 2017 following trials over the past few years in Hervey Bay.

Owner Peter Lynch said although they had undergone trials in the Bay over the past few years, the unique experience was reliant on approval from marine authorities to continue this year.

"We're planning on having this experience but just waiting on official approval to continue the trial," Mr Lynch said.

A WHALE OF A TIME: Enjoy the creatures of the deep while out with the Blue Marine Dolphin Tours. Contributed

My Lynch has been able to offer the in water experience off the back of the vessel in the past but research into any potential impact to the whales is awaiting funding.

Once Blue Dolphin Marine Tours gets the approval, Mr Lynch said the experience all depended on weather conditions and the right aged whales.

"It's all guided by the whales and the right weather," Mr Lynch said.

"We need sub adult whales, they're the curious and friendly whales."

There is only about a five week window of opportunity at the start of the season in about four weeks time.

Mr Lynch said whale watching was the most popular on board activity during the season, the in water experience catered for more of a niche market.

"We have to make sure as a region we don't lose site of the core market of whale watching," Mr Lynch said.