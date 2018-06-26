Inanimate objects turn into 'fantastical' creatures in show

WILD IMAGINATION: Actors Taylor Dunn, Tim Holstein, Meg Yerro, Danny Moller with a pupet Polar Bear (Katanee Draheim) rehearsing at the Banyan Tree ahead of the Mary Poppins Festival.

WILD IMAGINATION: Actors Taylor Dunn, Tim Holstein, Meg Yerro, Danny Moller with a pupet Polar Bear (Katanee Draheim) rehearsing at the Banyan Tree ahead of the Mary Poppins Festival. Inge Hansen

LET your imagination run wild as you witness magic right in front of your eyes at The Magic Banyan Tree show at the Mary Poppins Festival next week.

Watch as sheets and pillows transform into a giant polar bear through puppetry, gaze at the beautiful lighting effects on the Banyan Tree at Queen's Park and watch stunning animations project onto a big screen as local performers charm you with their story telling.

Writer and director of the show Kristen Maloney said the story portrayed was about Michael and Jane, characters from the Mary Poppins books, who refused to go to bed until they heard a story.

"We have some stories from the indigenous community, the Shang family who has Scottish and Chinese heritage, the local youth theatre group and, of course, a story about Mary Poppins,” she said.

"By hearing all these stories, Michael and Jane learn that time spent with your family, no matter how minor or ordinary, is always special.”

Ms Maloney has travelled from Brisbane to the Fraser Coast for the past six months to rehearse for the performance which involves about 17 local performers.

The free performance kicks off at 5.30pm on Friday, July 6 and is suitable for people of all ages.

The event is held outdoors at Queen's Park so visitors are reminded to bring a picnic blanket, warm clothing and their imagination.

The event is presented in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland.