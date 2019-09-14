Inaugural HPV Super Series creates buzz with schools

FIERCE COMPETITION: Eden Redman driving one of the Gladstone State High School vehicles during round sixof the Queensland HPV Super Series at Benaraby Driver Training Facility.

FIERCE COMPETITION: Eden Redman driving one of the Gladstone State High School vehicles during round sixof the Queensland HPV Super Series at Benaraby Driver Training Facility. Matt Taylor GLA100819HPV

HUMAN-POWERED VEHICLES: This year, the the inaugural Queensland HPV Super Series launched, consisting of eight HPV race events across Queensland.

Venues for the race series include Bundaberg, Yeppoon, Mackay, Ipswich, Emerald, Benaraby, Toowoomba and Maryborough.

Maryborough's 24-hour race is locked in as the premier event in the series.

The implementation of the series in Queensland has grown the sport to become the largest HPV track series in the world.

"It has taken over the mantle held by South Australia,” series coordinator Greg Smith said.

The series, a point-based championship, is for single-seat, multi-track HPVs, which comply with the Queensland Human-Powered Vehicle Specifications.

Teams must complete in at least two short-course races and the 24-hour endurance race to be eligible for the championship.

Smith believes the series has created greater interest in the HPV concept for schools.

”The sport has grown internally with schools that have previously competed, along with seven new schools joining as a result of the series concept,” Smith said.

Kepnock State High School Special Education Unit is one of the new schools competing.

"Kepnock is launching with its Special Education Unit before the remainder of the school joinsd in 2020,” he said.

Interest in the series from outside the school community is also growing as a result of the series.

"Media coverage of the sport has increased now that we have introduced the series to different regional markets and more people are aware.” Smith said.

"After Maryborough we have the final round in Toowoomba where the first champions will be crowned.”