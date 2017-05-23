Inaugural USC Fraser Coast Educator of the Year to be named

THE first USC Educator of the Year is set to be announced at a special presentation in Urangan on Tuesday.

Donated by USC, the Fraser Coast Educator of the Year award will recognise the region's most exceptional and innovative teacher.

The event will be held at Salt Café in Urangan.

It is one of four new prizes to be introduced as part of a major revamp of the annual Fraser Coast Education Alliance awards.

Among the other awards will be an Innovation in Education Award, Educational Futures Award for initiatives that showcase the use of IT in education and a Community Partnerships Award for initiatives that highlight collaborative engagement with the community.

USC Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Birgit Lohmann and Queensland Education Department Deputy Director-General Patrea Walton will award the prizes to the successful nominees.

The Fraser Coast Education Alliance is made up of public and private education providers on the Fraser Coast.