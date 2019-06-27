Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The dramatic crash scene.
The dramatic crash scene.
News

Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

Carolyn Booth
27th Jun 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you, but that's exactly what a Bundaberg driver has faced.

Police are investigating the two-vehicle crash, which left a driver with significant head and hand injuries, but miraculously in a stable condition.

But it's clear the situation was just inches way from being far worse, with three bars sliding from the back of a ute and smashing through the windscreen of the car travelling behind it.

Emergency services were called to the crash along Childers Rd, about 2.10pm today.

The crash happened about 5km past the Ring Road intersection.

The driver of the ute was treated for shock. The driver of the car was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Police are investigation the crash, with whether the load was appropriately secured expected to be examined.

crash dangerous driving editors picks metal bars
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    premium_icon Craignish drunk driver fined while sitting in parked car

    Crime Police were called to an Eli Waters address and found the man sitting in the car with the headlights and reverse lights on

    Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    premium_icon Local police in new state-wide trial to connect communities

    News The station is one of six who are taking part in the trial

    DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    premium_icon DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

    Crime Toogoom couple caught growing and selling marijuana

    Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    premium_icon Former M'boro man to host new Play School show

    News Backer will be joined by Zindzi Okenyo in bringing the show to life.

    • 27th Jun 2019 4:00 PM