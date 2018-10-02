STORM SEASON: Include pets in your emergency plan

RIDER ON THE STORM: With storm season approaching, it's time to prepare your emergency plan.

RIDER ON THE STORM: With storm season approaching, it's time to prepare your emergency plan. Myke Mallinson

WITH storm season on the horizon it's time to prepare an emergency plan for your home and family - and that includes your pets.

During a storm or other disaster, you may have to move your pets or take them with you to a temporary evacuation shelter, so plan ahead.

Check with the Fraser Coast Regional Council and other agencies about what arrangements are in place regarding temporary animal shelters during times of major emergencies.

If you must leave your pets at home ensure they have plenty of food and fresh water, have shelter and bedding, are never tied up or chained without shelter and bedding and are never left in a motor vehicle.

Also ensure your pet can be easily identified, and you have contact details for your vet and animal welfare agency included in your household emergency kit.

If your pets include small livestock, reptiles or fish, you may have to make special arrangements in advance of an emergency.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council website has links to a pet emergency plan at qld.gov.au/emergency/dealing-disasters/prepare-for-disasters/prepare-pets