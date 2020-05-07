Menu
Former Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.
Incoming health chief: Pennington replacement picked

Carlie Walker
7th May 2020 4:00 PM
QUEENSLAND Health is on the verge of announcing a new chief executive officer for Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service after the shock sacking of Adrian Pennington six months ago.

"The process to finalise the appointment of a new Chief Executive at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is nearing completion," a spokesman from Queensland Health said.

"We look forward to an announcement regarding this position in the very near future.

"In the interim, Ms Deborah Carroll will continue as the Acting Health Service Chief Executive and I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge Ms Carroll's commitment and service during the past few months, particularly during such an unprecedented time across the state."

The Chronicle understands the coronavirus crisis has not delayed the process of appointing a new CEO and negotiations are underway with the preferred candidate.

Mr Pennington had served in the role for seven years before he was dismissed "effective immediately" from the $410,000-a-year job in September last year.

Two WBHHS board members Joy Jensen and George Plint both resigned in the wake of Mr Pennington's dismissal.

Mr Pennington had more than two years of his contract left to run when he was terminated.

His dismissal followed tensions between the chief executive and the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service's board chair, Peta Jamieson.

Mr Pennington was announced as the CEO of the Wide Bay health service in 2012, and brought more than 20 years experience working in senior roles in the British National Health Service with him.

In 2018 he won awards including Healthcare Chief Executive of the Year and last month was elected chair of the Australian Healthcare and Hospitals Association board.

He oversaw a team of 3228 full-time equivalent employees with an operating revenue of more than $646.9 million.

