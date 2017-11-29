Increase in cats dumped on Coast: the cost-free solution

A veterinarian is checking on a a kitten at her office.

MARIE Barnes has rescued her fair share of cats and kittens.

Ms Barnes, the animal coordinator for Wide Bay Animal Rescue, has worked with and rescued animals for 15 years, but had noticed a worrying increase in the number of dumped or abandoned cats.

"We had a cat found dumped in a rubbish bin and another little kitten in the middle of the road," she said.

"I call that kitten Against All Odds."

The kitten which was found on the road was covered in ticks, fleas, had worms and cat flu.

Ms Barnes said there was a simple, cost-free solution for those who find abandoned cats or do not know what to do when they have a cat they cannot home.

"There are so many places who don't charge surrender fees," she said.

"They can take them to facilities where they'll have compulsory de-sexing, vaccinations, will be fed and vet checked," she said.

The felines can then be put up for adoption at places including the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre.

"The biggest fear people have is that they'll get in trouble," Ms Barnes said.

"They have a litter at home and don't know what to do so they get rid of them because they think they'll get in trouble."

On many occasions, the cats are found full of fleas, worms and suffer from malnutrition, Ms Barnes said.

Contact Wide Bay Animal Rescue by emailing myfureverhome@hotmail.com