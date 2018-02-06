Increase of people fined for driving unregistered cars

ALMOST every week local motorists are coming to court charged with driving unregistered vehicles.

The most common excuse: "I forgot."

The requirement for cars to display registration labels was removed in 2014 to save on printing costs.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said an increased number of infringement notices have been issued for unregistered and uninsured vehicles since then.

But the spokesman said the removal of the labels was only partly responsible for the trend.

"This is primarily due to an increase in enforcement and the use of improved camera detection technology over the same period," the spokesman said.

"We send customers a vehicle renewal notice four to six weeks before their registration is due.

"If a customer fails to pay their registration on time, we also send them a reminder notice."

There has also been a noticeable growth in registered vehicle during the time as well.

There were 4,834,745 vehicles registered in Queensland at the time the registration labels were removed.

In December last year, there were 5,211,242 vehicles registered in the state.

That's an increase of 7.79%.

"The on-the spot fine for driving an unregistered four-cylinder vehicle is $302 and a six-cylinder vehicle is $403," the spokesman said.

"The maximum penalty that can be imposed by a court is $10,088.

"The registration of a vehicle will be cancelled after three months if it is not renewed."

A customer who renews their registration within three months of the expiry is also required to pay a Registration Reinstatement Renewal Fee, which is currently $61.70 for most vehicles and $15.30 for trailers and some concessions.

"This fee is an incentive for customers to pay their registration on time and avoid the negative outcomes from driving unregistered and uninsured," the spokesman said.

