Increase in shoplifting across the Fraser Coast

POLICE have noticed an increase in shop theft across the Fraser Coast in recent weeks, particularly Maryborough and Hervey Bay.



Some of these offences involve the theft of valuable electronics, make up and personal items while others involved the theft of drinks and food items.



Police are encouraging store owners ensure the layout of their store is as open as possible, have good visibility between aisles, consider installing CCTV and install surveillance mirrors.



Businesses are encouraged to report all incidents to the police.



If it is after the event, call Policelink on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

