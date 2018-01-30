Increase your social media following with this free workshop

DIGITAL WORKSHOP: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have a free digital marketing workshop for tourism operators and business owners.

TOURISM operators and business owners are invited to a free digital and social media marketing workshop being held this month.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events have enlisted two experts in the field to present the program which will assist business owners with their online presence.

FCTE communications manager Bradley Nardi said the workshop was designed to help time-poor business owners become more efficient with their marketing strategy.

"In this day and age social media needs to be very deliberate and planned," Mr Nardi said.

"There are ways where things can be scheduled, things can be pre-thought out and, with a little bit of effort, some preparation and a few tips... we can make it easier for them to get a great return on their investment."

Mr Nardi said digital marketing was an unavoidable part of business and the workshop would assist tourism operators and business owners to maximise their online marketing efforts.

"Digital marketing is both cost effective and it also gives great reporting platforms, especially for a small operator," Mr Nardi said.

"It's incredibly important they're maximising these digital channels.

"Some years ago, rewind a decade, digital marketing would have been a new niche topic to some degree, these days it's just marketing.

"It's very much a business as usual practice that our Fraser Coast operators need to be responding to and building their every day plans."

He said the workshop was very "hands on" and those attending would learn how to create visual content and build an audience and needed to bring their own smart phone, tablet or laptop.

The workshop is at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere, 166 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba on Tuesday, February 13, from 1 - 4.30pm.

To secure a spot or to find out more information, please email marketing@fcte.com.au.