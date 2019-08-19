Increased dingo activity at Fraser Island tourist hotspots

VISITORS have been warned of increased dingo activity around some of Fraser Island most popular tourist destinations.



A statement from the Department of Environment and Science said there had been increased dingo sightings around Eli Creek and the Maheno shipwreck.



Tourists were reminded to keep kids close and not to feed the dingoes.



"Remember K'gari is their place, give wongari (dingoes) space - do not approach wongari at any time," the release read.



"Your safety is our concern but your responsibility."



Interactions between dingoes and people can be reported to rangers on the island or by calling 4127 9150.



It comes after three serious attacks on children earlier this year.



In January a six-year-old boy was bitten multiple times at Eurong, while a nine-year-old boy and his mother were attacked in February.



Then in April, two dingoes dragged a sleeping toddler from his parents' camper-trailer, leaving him with a fractured skull, two deep lacerations to the back of his neck and head and minor lacerations to the back of his scalp.



The 14-month-old's parents were woken by his cries about midnight and when his father ran to look for him, he found the boy had been taken metres away from the trailer.

