Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meaghan Kotzur took this photo of a Carpet snake putting the squeeze on an unlucky bird at The Palms.
Meaghan Kotzur took this photo of a Carpet snake putting the squeeze on an unlucky bird at The Palms. Meaghan Kotzur
News

Incredible photo: Snake finds meal at Gympie region house

JOSH PRESTON
by
15th Jun 2019 3:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S nature at its brilliant best, but this time it came at the expense of one particularly unfortunate bird.

Whether it's a magpie or a currawong, the bird found itself an unwilling participant in a carpet snake's mealtime at a property in The Palms earlier this week.

Photographer and resident Meaghan Kotzur snapped the photo, showing the snake hanging down from the roof, wrapping itself around and applying the tightest of constrictions on the hapless bird.

What happened after the photo remains unclear, but it's likely the snake enjoyed its meal and took some time to digest it before moving along.

Do you have any crazy animal photos or videos taken in the Gympie region? Email them through to joshua.preston@gympietimes.com.

carpet snake gympie community gympie news gympie region snake eats bird the palms
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    premium_icon FINAL FAREWELL: Funeral for four children killed in crash

    News Four tiny white coffins adorned with flowers and a photo of each of the children whose lives were cut short on a country highway.

    EISTEDDFOD: Soloists shine in the spotlight on Day 4

    premium_icon EISTEDDFOD: Soloists shine in the spotlight on Day 4

    News Group performances will dominate today's eisteddfod schedule

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    Boaties awe-struck as massive shark pops up

    News This is the moment a huge great white spark popped up

    Grandmother's act to help three-year-old cancer patient

    premium_icon Grandmother's act to help three-year-old cancer patient

    News The family is tackling the challenge head-on by sharing their story