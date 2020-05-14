Incredible pictures: Truck stops van in highway drama

A truck driver has spoken about dramatic scenes during peak hour this morning, when he stopped a van driving erratically, scaring other motorists.

A truck driver has spoken about dramatic scenes during peak hour this morning, when he stopped a van driving erratically, scaring other motorists.

A TRUCK driver is being hailed online a "hero" after stopping a van allegedly driving dangerously along the Bruce Highway during peak hour traffic.

A police spokesman said the van was spotted driving erratically in and out of traffic at speeds around 40km per hour on the Bruce Highway about 7.30am.

About 7.45am, the driver of a semi-trailer, Gary Jackson, 61, pushed the van into the side of the lane and brought the vehicle to a stop just after the North Lakes on-ramp.

Mr Jackson told The Courier-Mail he noticed the traffic slowing on the Bruce Highway around Deception Bay Road and then spotted the black van "weaving erratically".

The driver of the van being restrained by police. Picture: Gary Jackson

"I mean not just once or twice, every time a car went to come past him, he would swerve at them," he said.

"It wasn't that fast, probably 40km per hour, but it was just that erratic, and it happened more than just two or three times, it was every time somebody attempted to go past."

"Everybody was frightened."

Mr Jackson said he decided to wedge the van into the barrier once it had collided with a car.

"I just thought what's this guy doing!" he said.

NORTH LAKES | Emergency services are responding to a truck and van accident southbound Bruce highway North Lakes... Posted by Moreton Alert on Wednesday, 13 May 2020

'I was just lucky I had the tool to stop him … he had to be stopped because if he had sped up and hit people you don't even want to think about the consequences."

A police spokesman said the male driver of the van was not coherent at the scene and had to be sedated.

He was assessed by paramedics and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The driver is understood to be a subcontractor for South Australian courier company, Progress Couriers and Taxi Trucks.

Mr Jackson said he has provided dashcam footage to the police.

"Unfortunately I always forget that there is audio and it's not going to sound pretty," he said.

Nobody has been charged although police investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Incredible pictures: Truck stops van in highway drama