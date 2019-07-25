Incredible price for motorcycle champion’s mansion

Barry Sheene celebrates after winning the German Formula One Racing Grand Prix in 1977. Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT

Barry Sheene celebrates after winning the German Formula One Racing Grand Prix in 1977. Credit: Allsport UK/ALLSPORT

A RIVERFRONT Carrara mansion built by former motorcycle champion the late Barry Sheene and wife Stephanie 30 years ago has sold for more than $7 million and is to be demolished.

The 1.2ha site is to be used for a family home for Adrian Puljich, general manager of an over-50s lifestyle resort company, and wife Jessica.

Michael Kollosche, principal of the Kollosche Prestige agency, said the planned Puljich home would be "substantial".

He said Mr and Mrs Puljich put their existing home, at 18 Maryland Ave, Carrara, on the market immediately after signing a $7.05 million deal on the Sheene property.

This property at 2-6 Riverbend Ave, Carrara was built by former motorcycle champion the late Barry Sheene.



"Their house sold for $6.3 million three days later to a Gold Coast couple."

Mr Kollosche, who handled both sales in conjunction with colleague Eddie Wardale, said all would-be contenders for the Sheene mansion had intended to knock it over and rebuild.

The nine-bedroom, seven bathroom mansion was built on 2-6 Riverbend Ave land bought for $599,000 in 1986.

The property has a 69-metre river frontage.

Mrs Sheene, whose husband was twice world 500c champion and died of cancer in 2003, put the property on the market in April, intending to downsize.

This property at 2-6 Riverbend Ave, Carrara was built by former motorcycle champion the late Barry Sheene.

THAKRAL FAMILY'S RETURN TO GOLD COAST PROPERTY MARKET

The traditional English-style house, designed by Roger Parkin, spans 1150sq m and includes a guest wing, with a two-bedroom guest cottage in the grounds.

The house has a third-floor bell tower and the estate grounds include a helipad and hanger.

Mr Wardale said the Sheene-Puljich sales, together worth more than $13 million, showed the prestige market was "sparking".

"We are certain that buyer confidence is on the up and up - we just need to keep finding stock to offer buyers."

Adrian Puljich.



Mr and Mrs Puljich, who have one child, bought their Maryland Ave home for $5.5 million in 2016.

The dual-level house is on a 4000sq m site and there is a self-contained guesthouse.

Mr Puljich is a son of Peter Puljich, the founder of over-50s lifestyle village developer and operator Living Gems.