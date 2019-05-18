Independents make their final pledge going into election

Hinkler Independents have made their last pitch to voters going forward

David Nielsen

INDEPENDENT candidate for Hinkler David Norman claims the major parties stopped caring "about the average person long ago” and the only true way to represent the people was to stand as an Independent.

In his final pitch to Hinkler voters, Mr Norman said any decision and action he would make as an MP would be solely for the benefit of the people:

Hinkler Candidate David Norman, IND Contributed

"Like most Australians over the last few decades I am sick and tired of the bickering and fighting, the lies and deceit and the self-serving attitudes and behaviour of all Parties, particularly the major Parties,” Mr Norman said.

"Party politics has corrupted and broken our system of democracy to the point where it is just a big business (power and money) game to the major Parties and their corporate backers.

"Candidates that run under a Party umbrella are in essence just puppets for their Party 'behind-the-scene' bosses and the political donors.

”That is not being a true representative of the people. It goes against my values to allow people with hidden political and business agendas, to influence how I treat the people of my electorate and how I vote on legislation.

”I run under my four pillars of Honesty, Integrity, Anti-corruption, and People-first and will never sell my soul to a political Party or person to gain power or profit.

"As an Independent every single decision and action will be made with the benefit of the people of the electorate as the sole motivation.

Adrian Wone, who is also campaigning as an Independent for Hinkler, said his plan for the region's sugar cane industry would help "insulate the community” from the impact of global warming.

ELECTION: Hinkler independent candidate Adrian Wone. Tahlia Stehbens

"Only the really ignorant do not recognise that our future energy source is electricity (and) here in Hinkler we can convert the ailing sugar cane industry into the most amazing renewable energy industry currently available,” Mr Wone said.

"Our LNP politicians and their lackeys in commerce are completely out of touch with the forces that are reshaping our knowledge of commerce.

"They, like Sugar cane Industry leaders have their minds locked firmly in the past. They are completely out of touch with how to manage the forces that are changing our planet.

"They are so far behind the other forward thinking nations that it is embarrassing to admit that I am an Australian.”