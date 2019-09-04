Menu
Calvary Collage’s Jordan English has been awarded this year’s Queensland Rhodes Scholarship.
Education

Indigenous lawyer awarded Rhodes Scholarship

by Judith Kerr
4th Sep 2019 3:47 PM
LOGAN has made its mark on the world of academic achievement with a former Calvary Christian College student named as this year's Queensland Rhodes Scholar.

Indigenous lawyer Jordan English, who was dux at the Carbrook college three times, graduated in 2011 and then went on to complete a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland.

Jordan English was dux at Calvary Christian College three times and has now been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship.
He has also completed a Bachelor of Civil Law at the Oxford University and will return to Oxford this month to undertake a Diploma of Philosophy in Law on the Rhodes Scholarship.

In addition to his academic achievements, Mr English has worked as a judge's associate of the High Court of Australia, as well as working as a solicitor with an international law firm. He has also published articles in English and Australian journals, including the Oxford University Commonwealth Law Journal and Lloyds Maritime and Commercial Law Quarterly.

Education Minister Grace Grace presented the Prince Albert Cup to Calvary Christian College in recognition of Mr English's achievement.

Calvary Christian College principal Cherylynne Gostelow said Mr English was a role model and mentor for young indigenous Australians who wished to work in the legal profession.

