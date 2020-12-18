Indoor gelball field coming to Maryborough

Orrie Cross with one of the gelblasters from his Maryborough business, U-Gelly.

Orrie Cross with one of the gelblasters from his Maryborough business, U-Gelly.

THE former Boltons Theatre building in Ellena St, Maryborough, is about to be transformed into an indoor gel ball field.

The endeavour is the brainchild of Orrie and Wayne Cross, the owners of U-Gelly, a gelblaster business in Adelaide St.

Soon that business will expand and while no opening date has yet been set for the indoor centre, Mr Cross has big plans for what the arena will look like.

He is also asking for the gelblaster community to share their ideas about what the indoor gel playing field should look like.

"It will open up a whole new realm of possibilities for the sport," Mr Cross said.

He said the gelblaster community was getting bigger and bigger on the Fraser Coast.

A Maryborough gelblaster business is expanding, creating an indoor gel ball field.

And while the community already had an outdoor playing field at Susan River, this will create new options for players, rain, hail or shine.

Planning for the indoor centre has been in the works for 10 months and work will start on the fit-out next week.

Mr Cross said when it was up and running, it was would be a fully immersive experience, with music, smoke machines and lights.

There were many positives to the sport, including family bonding, fitness and fun.

He is hoping to invite various groups and schools along to have a game once the indoor arena opens.