Indoor hockey player silver lining as State captain

HOCKEY TALENT: Ryley Kroning, Bryce Robinson, Diarmid and silver medallist Anniston Chappell played at the recent 2020 U18 Men and Women Indoor Hockey Championships in New South Wales. Picture Contributed

INDOOR HOCKEY: Under-18 Queensland captain and former Maryborough Wallaroos hockey player Anniston Chappell has added a silver medal to her growing list of sporting success.

Anniston played at the 2020 U18 Women Indoor Championship at Wollongong and had a heartbreaking 6-2 loss to home state New South Wales in the final.

The Maroons captain was upbeat about the squad’s success despite injuries and experience of the younger players.

“Some of us had played together previously but after the first game we came together well as a team and had a real crack at winning the championships,” Anniston said.

The first game saw Qld lose to ACT 3 – 2 but got into gear to defeat Western Australia 5-nil.

Queensland tasted defeat to NSW 6-1, however won their next three games with 4-2 against Victoria, New South Wales Blue 1-2 and 3-1 over Tasmania with Anniston converting the first goal, a penalty corner to open her team’s score in that game.

“The final’s score didn’t reflect how close the game was with it being 3-2 for most of it but New South Wales are a good side and we were happy to come away with silver,” she said.

“I think I played pretty well during the championship moving from striker to midfield and defender due to injuries of a couple of players.”

Anniston has put her name forward again for national selection to carry on her success of making the U18 Australian Tour Squad last year.

The QLD U18 Men finished a credible fifth position in a strong competition with Maryborough players Ryley Kroning, Bryce Robinson and Diarmid Chappell all featured in the championship.

The Queensland players saved their best game to last and put some Maroon pride in their jerseys by trouncing ACT 5-nil.

Queensland team manager, from Maryborough, Stephen Chappell said despite having a young squad, all the players put in a great effort.

“They all went well and played the best indoor hockey they could,” Chappell said.

“It was a 12-man squad with some young players in it and they got stronger during the championships.”