Indoor plants in style once again

Available in a variety forms and sizes, the glossy green leaves of a philodendron will bring a tropical vibe to any room. rfisher27

THE past few years have seen an resurgence of 70s styled indoor plants, and I am loving it.

I'll admit, I've become a plant hoarder, my house is akin to a nursery, but it wasn't always this way.

I struggled to keep a cactus alive, let alone an array of green-leafed goodness in varying species.

For the admirer of indoor plants, but perhaps lacking the know-how to keep them alive, this list is for you.

Here are my top three "indestructible” indoor plants.

Philodendron

Available in a variety forms and sizes, the glossy green leaves will bring a tropical vibe to any room.

The philodendron likes a well-lit spot out of direct sunlight and only water when the soil is dry.

I started with a few of these little ladies in hanging pots - newbies, this one is for you.

Zanzibar Gem

Described as the ultimate indoor plant because of its tolerance to low-light and lack of water, the zanzibar gem is best suited to a brightly lit room out of direct sunlight.

I have mine in the bathroom and it's growing at a fast rate, so I can only assume she is happy.

Snake plant

The snake plant requires minimal maintenance. Karimpard

The snake plant or mother-in-law's tongue is a hardy plant, requiring minimal maintenance and low levels of light and water.

They help improve air quality and bring an eclectic style to your home, so it's a win-win in my eyes.

Not only do indoor plants bring style and life into your home, they bring health benefits like absorbing chemicals from the air and increasing oxygen levels.

Studies say plants filter airborne microbes that irritate airways, are a mood-enhancer and help with concentration by regenerating our attention and keeping our senses and brain going.

I don't know about that last point, maybe I need to bring some more plants to the office, but I do know keeping plants alive gives me some serious satisfaction which hopefully now you can enjoy too.