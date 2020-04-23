Menu
Councillors formally appointed Mayor George Seymour as Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group at the post-election meeting.
Induction process begins as Mayor made disaster group chair

Carlie Walker
23rd Apr 2020 9:00 AM
FRASER Coast Mayor George Seymour has been formally appointed as chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, while newly elected Deputy Mayor Darren Everard was appointed the deputy chair of the organisation.

The councillors also started a training and induction program this week after taking their Declaration of Office on Monday.

While the majority of councillors have undertaken the induction training before, it is useful for all of us to go over the relevant legislation, meeting procedures and requirements of being a councillor together,” Cr Seymour said,

“it will be a chance for the new councillors to get to know the returning councillors as well as a refresher for returning councillors.”

New Division 5 Councillor Jade Wellings told the meeting she was enjoying the induction process.

She thanked the returning councillors and council chief executive Ken Diehm for acting as mentors through the induction.

Council meetings are currently closed to the public until social distancing laws are relaxed.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

