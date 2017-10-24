26°
Industry leaders split on Bay's 20-storey complex

GOING UP: The Fraser Coast Council has granted preliminary approval for two 20-storey towers in Urangan.
Blake Antrobus
by

INDUSTRY leaders in Hervey Bay are divided over a controversial 20-storey development proposed for Urangan.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council granted preliminary approval for the high-rise complex to be built on the corner of Boat Harbour Dr and Charlton Esplanade at their meeting last Thursday.

Should the project go ahead, more than 390 units for both residential aged care and tourism will be constructed.

Fellow property developer Glen Winney said while the approval was a good sign for Hervey Bay, he questioned the feasibility.

The managing director of Win Projects said there appeared to be "no demand" for high-rise projects in the market.

"While it's not bad in theory, I can't see anything physically happening in the future," Mr Winney said.

"There's been no demand for that sort of building, the market isn't there."

Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Holebrook said she hoped proposed project would

help the ailing Hervey Bay Marina "stand out" and attract further development.

"I hope it gets off the ground, investors and businesses are starting to see the value of developing on the Fraser Coast," Ms Holebrook said.

"It has been up and down for a while but the Chamber has always backed the development of the Marina area.

The $130 million project is tipped to support about 300 jobs if and when construction starts.

Anscape Pty Ltd director Brian Clarke could not confirm a date of when works would commence.

"We have to do approvals and feasibility, then hire builders and sell the units we've planned... it's a long way off," Mr Clarke said.

"We're hoping we can start in a few years, but that's hoping."

Topics:  fccouncil fcdevelopment fraser coast hervey bay urangan

