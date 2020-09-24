Menu
QFES and QAS are on scene at a Biloela residential address following reports of a fire which a QAS spokesman said started in a backayard shed.
Baby, man in hospital after Bilo backyard shed fire

Jacobbe Mcbride
24th Sep 2020 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:28 PM
11.31AM:

PARAMEDICS have taken a baby  and a man in his 20s to Biloela Hospital for observations.

Initial 11.07AM: 

A SHED fire in the backyard of a house in Biloela has paramedics and fire officers on high alter this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to a residential address in Biloela at 10.45am this morning.

The QAS spokesman said the responding paramedics were assessing a male patient in an unknown condition at this stage.

The spokesman was unsure of whether or not the patient would need transport to hospital.

MORE TO COME.

