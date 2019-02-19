Infection leads to man's late-night chemist rage

An infected foot drove a man to try and get free painkillers from a pharmacy.

AN INFECTED foot drove a man to try and get free painkillers from a pharmacy.

Shane Roger Kellow, 40, had been suffering an infection from rusting screws put into his ankle following a motorbike crash when the need to ease the pain became too much.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court heard Kellow had been seeking painkillers when he went to Maroochydore Day and Night Pharmacy at 9.30pm on January 18 and became aggressive.

Police attending observed Kellow to be severely affected by a substance.

The court heard Kellow had produced a screwdriver with a sharpened point and was told to drop it during the incident.

He told police he'd been using the screwdriver to hold up his pants because they were loose, but when asked to show how, was unable to demonstrate.

A clip seal bag with methamphetamine was also found on Kellow.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin slammed the trade-qualified concreter and pump operator for being able to afford to buy crystal meth, but not panadol.

The court heard the father-of-one was on a Newstart allowance after the ankle injury, which was so serious amputation had been considered.

Kellow had suffered blood and skin infections since the accident and ensuing operations, as the screws in his ankle had been rusting.

Once his ankle healed the court heard Kellow had a job to return to.

Mr McLaughlin slammed Kellow and his lengthy drug history.

"I'm not that stupid, of course you've got a problem with drugs," Mr McLaughlin said.

He blasted Kellow for carrying on "like an idiot" in the chemist at his age.

Kellow was fined $500 and had convictions recorded after pleading guilty to individual counts of public nuisance, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of a knife in public.