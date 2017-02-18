Inferno engulfs boats and shed on Glenwood property

A rural fire fighter extinguishes the remains of a vicious blaze in Glenwood this afternoon.

A HOME was lucky to be spared after a massive fire broke out only metres away this afternoon in Glenwood, north of Gympie.

Fire crews from Glenwood and Gympie rushed to the Deveron Rd address after reports a large plume of smoke could be seen from neighbouring properties.

Upon arrival, crews were faced with an intense blaze that had completely gutted a shed containing tens of thousands of dollars worth of boats and marine equipment.

The owner of the property was home at the time of the fire and said she heard a large explosion before she felt the heat from the flames from her house.

Crews were able to contain the flames before they spread to the home which was approximately 15 metres away.

The fire was also contained just in time before it spread to nearby bushland.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokesman said investigations into the cause of the fire will be ongoing.

No people or animals were hurt as a result of the blaze with the home owner saying she does not know exactly the financial extent of the damage.