Cool inflatable water park set-up at Seafront Oval

FAMILY FUN FAIR: Thomas, 12, and Lucy, 9, Abel from Ipswich enjoying the water features at Seafront Oval. Alistair Brightman

RIDING down the new slides at WetSide Water Park is not the only way thrill seekers are beating the heat on the Esplanade.

Inflatable water park Splash Lagoons is set-up at the neighbouring Seafront Oval.

Owner Aaron Bourke admitted the novelty of the new WetSide slides had brought customer numbers down slightly from previous years, but plenty of families had still visited.

"The first week we were here was particularly busy," Mr Bourke said.

"Some kids have been coming over to avoid the crowd and long lines at the water park."

Splash Lagoons is open daily 10am-3pm.

Entry is $5 for half-an-hour.

The pop-up water park will remain at Seafront Oval until January 17.