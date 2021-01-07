Influencer ignites feud with radio host

Ruby Tuesday Matthews, the Byron model who copped flak for delaying a plane while dining on oysters, has set her followers on announcer after scathing comments.

Triple M radio host Lawrence Mooney has copped a massive serve from Instagram influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews after he criticised her in a radio segment.

Byron Bay model Matthews faced backlash last October for holding up a Jetstar flight because she was busy eating oysters at a restaurant outside the airport.

This time, the 27-year-old mum-of-two was the one left fuming after she came across a video of Mooney, 55, issuing an insulting appraisal of those who do what Matthews does for a living.

In the video of a radio segment which originally aired last year, Mooney describes social media influencers as people who "prostitute themselves online for free products".

Mooney singled out Matthews in the segment, joking of her oyster scandal: "This bird can go and get shucked!"

But Matthews has responded with a slapdown which poured disdain on Mooney's Triple M show and called him out for bullying.

Uploading a photo of the comedian with a pig emoji over his face, Matthews wrote to her 219,000 followers: "Someone just sent me this and I'm utterly gobsmacked. It really does go to show how low the human race is.

Ruby Tuesday Matthews set her followers on the radio host. Picture: Instagram.

"If all you can do is completely right (sic) off a single mum to make a segment, what do you really have going for yourself and your D grade radio show."

She went on: "To say I prostitute myself out for products, it's a complete lie. I actually get paid lol!

"To call me low hanging fruit … and say I 'w**re myself out' is a disgusting comment to make about anyone, let alone a mother of two small boys.

"This online bullying and bringing others down has to stop."

She concluded by calling Mooney an "a***hole" and instructed fans to troll his Instagram account with negative comments.

"You picked the wrong b***h," she said.

Last year, Matthews earned the ire of fellow Jetstar passengers after she held up a Sydney flight while eating oysters at a restaurant outside the airport.

She made headlines after the 5pm flight from Byron Bay to Sydney was delayed because Matthews had left the airport to grab a bite, despite the airline asking passengers to stay put.

Furious fellow travellers were forced to wait on the tarmac for 30 minutes until she returned, and heckled her when she eventually boarded.

Matthews later slammed the airline for allowing her to be "bullied", claiming a number of other passengers had also left the airport.

"It's just crazy now," she later said of the debacle.

"This is so minor this s**t. I actually think it's a joke and it's annoying that it has to waste so much of my time.

"Jetstar made a complete joke of themselves. They let that harassment happen."

It's not the first time the influencer has sparked controversy.

In 2019, Matthews shocked followers when she said her thin figure was due to a lifestyle of "tapas and cocaine".

"I did a lot of cocaine, like a lot, so basically I just smoked cigarettes, had long blacks and did coke. And in between, [ate] tapas," she said during a question-and-answer session.

Originally published as Influencer ignites feud with radio host