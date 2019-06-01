Woman scolded for royal protocol breach

Queen Elizabeth II meets at the Royal Garden Party in Buckingham Palace, on May 29, 2019 where an influences broke protocol by handing her flowers. Picture: Yui Mok/AFP

Queen Elizabeth II meets at the Royal Garden Party in Buckingham Palace, on May 29, 2019 where an influences broke protocol by handing her flowers. Picture: Yui Mok/AFP

An excited mum threw caution to the wind when she was invited to the Queen's exclusive garden party, filming every detail for Instagram to give us a sneak peek at the lavish bash.

According to The Sun, Laura-Ann, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, shared all with her 64,000 Instagram followers from Her Majesty's event at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

She even papped Prince Harry and the Queen on her phone - and broke protocol by handing the 93-year-old a bunch of pretty pink flowers.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 29, 2019 in London, England. Picture: WPA Pool/Getty Images

The influencer made sure she was front row for the meet-and-greet, joking: "standard royal stalking behaviour, stuffed my cakes into me so I could get in the FROW", accompanied MI5 theme tune".

Laura-Ann then added: "& of course I've brought FLARRS!!! Pray for me".

As the Queen passed by, she said: "Your Majesty I've bought some flowers for you", handing her a bunch of pink, yellow and white blooms which matched her outfit perfectly.

Laura-Ann told the Queen: "You look beautiful in pink today, have a lovely tea", to which the royal responded: "Thank you very much".

But she immediately handed the flowers to her lady-in-waiting, then who came over to scold Laura-Ann.

She said: "It's easier for me to carry them, then the Queen can have them when she goes indoors."

Laura-Ann was totally unfazed by the incident, telling her followers the moment was a "life highlight".

She revealed that her mum, who was her plus one at the event, also handed the Queen a bunch of flowers on a visit to Northern Ireland 20 years ago.

As well as the flower incident, she also offered a sneak peak at the menu for the day.

Guests were treated to smoked salmon bagels and a selection of crustless finger sandwiches with fillings including egg mayonnaise. Some of the sweet treats were even stamped with a crown emblem. There were also a range of cakes, scones, shortbread and a passion fruit tart - while guests could sip on iced coffee, apple juice or Twining's Garden Party Tea.

But there was one thing Laura-Ann felt the event was missing - a bit of booze.

After leaving the Palace, she posted: "Time for a much needed @warnersgin (no drinks at the palace .. not even champers) it's just tea or ICED coffee!! (did think that was odd)."

Every summer, the Queen hosts three garden parties - with guests being nominated for invites by the government, the Church, societies and associations, among other groups.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.