Infrastructure on top of Division 2 list

The election will be held tomorrow.

ON one issue, Division Two candidates Phil Truscott and Chris Dale agree completely.

Roads are a huge issue throughout the division and the problem was raised during the Meet the Candidates session they both attended in Tiaro.

“Division Two has probably got the greatest amount of unsealed roads,” Mr Dale said.

He said it was an issue of safety, not just convenience.

Mr Dale said more maintenance work should be done on roads and bridges across the region in order to save money down the line.

Being the entrance into the Fraser Coast, Division Two was “probably integral for the whole of the Fraser Coast area,” Mr Dale said.

He said he was also keen to pave the way forward for future development in the division, including addressing any exorbitant fees and charges.

Mr Truscott said his top issues were infrastructure, including roads and gutters.

“The second one would be keeping rates reasonable,” he said.

Mr Truscott said he believed Division Two was the most diverse in the region.

That was why he intended to have offices in Glenwood, Tiaro and Tinana in order to be in touch with all the division’s residents.