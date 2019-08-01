Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Injured Pisasale appears in court

by Vanessa Marsh
1st Aug 2019 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

JAILED former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale has appeared in court with his arm in a sling to face a hearing on a string of charges including fraud, official corruption and perjury.

Pisasale, who was last week sentenced to a two-year prison sentence after being found guilty of extortion, had a tough start to his jail term, injuring his shoulder just days after he was sentenced.

It's understood the 67-year-old former mayor was doing chin ups in the prison yard on Sunday when he suffered a shoulder injury.

"It is understood prisoners were in the exercise yard following an earlier incident between other prisoners when the man attempted to use the exercise equipment," a Corrective Services spokeswoman said at the time.

"Initial advice is that the man suffered a shoulder injury."

Pisasale, who will have to serve at least 12 months in prison as part of his sentence, is still facing 19 charges including perjury, official corruption, misconduct in relation to public office and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

The former mayor entered the court dock wearing a black suit with his right arm in a sling.

He did not speak during this morning's brief mention of his case in the Brisbane Magistrates Court and his matters were set down for a further hearing on September 16.

More Stories

crime editors picks extortion ipswich city council jail paul pisasale

Top Stories

    'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    premium_icon 'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    News The girl who suffered broken bones and a ruptured bowel at the hands of a Maryborough man had injuries 'far worse than those of slain toddler Mason Jet Lee'.

    Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    premium_icon Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    Crime The court heard the man met the 15-year-old girl at M'boro Speedway

    Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    premium_icon Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    Council News All areas were experiencing high numbers of illegal dumping

    'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    premium_icon 'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    News Organ specialist nurse Ian Rodgers deals with life and death