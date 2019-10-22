Injured truckie’s kind-hearted gesture to crash family

Truck driver Robin Smith faces a long recovery with multiple broken bones including 15 ribs after he was the other driver involved in the head on collision with the Sellars family on the Mulgrave River bridge at Gordonvale. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

AN Innisfail truck driver who was involved in a serious crash that left him in a coma for three days has reached out to the Cairns family in the other car with a touching video message.

Robin Smith, 54, has 15 broken ribs, two broken feet, a shattered leg and a fractured sternum, along with 12 staples in his head and faces a long, tough recovery.

But he wanted Brinsmead mum Rachael Sellars and her sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, to know he was thinking about them.

David and Rachael Sellars with sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11. Picture: Facebook

Husband and father David spoke out last week, as the public rallied behind his family, to ask them to remember the "fourth victim".

Mr Smith said he was touched by his empathy and recorded the message which was delivered to the Sellars family, who are recovering in Townsville Hospital.

"(Worrying about me) should have been the last thing on his mind when he's got a family to look after," he said.

"I've been thinking about the other family and how they're getting on. The main thing is everyone survived this accident."

It's been a rough year for the father-of-three and former Mt Isa mine worker.

He had a full knee reconstruction and a heart attack within weeks.

Brinsmead family Darian, 13, Ronan, 11, and Rachael Sellars are continuing to recover in Townsville Hospital after their horror crash at Gordonvale. Picture: Supplied

Then less than two months after he and partner Viv Edwards moved to Flying Fish Point to be closer to her family he was involved in the crash.

But he refused to dwell on the cards he'd been dealt.

"It's going to be a long haul, but I'll get there," he said.

"We as a family are positive. We all have a positive attitude. I have this attitude that when your number's up, it's up and obviously someone was looking down on me."

Mr Smith was driving home towards Innisfail on October 7 when his light rigid truck collided head on with the Sellars' car on the Mulgrave River bridge at Gordonvale.

Mr Smith's three children Ashley, 32, Morgan, 30 and Lindsay, 23, all flew in from Mt Isa to be at their father's bedside as he lay in an induced coma for three days, along with his sister Sue Robinson who lives at Edmonton.

He said he remembered the crash vividly.

"I can still picture everything," he said.

"I think the most horrific part I can recall is just that impact, that bang. That's the scariest part."

Mr Smith had been transporting 270 special Western Australian breeding prawns to a farm when the crash took place, and all but five had survived the impact.

Initial crash investigations suggest the Sellars' car may have crossed on to the wrong side of the road before colliding with Mr Smith's truck, but investigations are continuing.