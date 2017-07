TWO drivers were left with bruising after a two-car crash in Torquay on Saturday, but neither had to be taken to hospital.

Police and ambulance officers attended the scene of the crash, which happened on the corner of Tavistock and Freshwater Sts about 11.51am.

A Hervey Bay police spokesman said two drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash and were assessed by a crew from the Queensland Ambulance Service, but neither had to go to hospital.