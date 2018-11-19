Injury made Malone stronger; working towards Arnolds

PHYSIO OVER SURGERY: Hervey Bay powerlifter Seana Malone, 37, has qualified for Pro Raw, a powerlifting competition at the Arnolds Sports Festival, at Elite Strength and Conditioning.

PHYSIO OVER SURGERY: Hervey Bay powerlifter Seana Malone, 37, has qualified for Pro Raw, a powerlifting competition at the Arnolds Sports Festival, at Elite Strength and Conditioning. Matthew McInerney

POWERLIFTING: Hervey Bay powerlifter Seana Malone feared she would lose strength when injury cut short a national title event earlier this year.

The injury, in which she tore two tendons in her rotator cuff and partially tore her pectoral muscle, forced a three-month stay on the shelf, may have instead been a blessing for the 37-year-old mum of two boys.

Malone is one of two Elite Strength and Conditioning Bay powerlifters to be invited to Pro Raw, an invite-only powerlifting competition held during the Arnolds Sports Festival in Melbourne.

"Jay was confident from the start this would be on the cards but I didn't believe it until I got the invite,” Malone said.

"There's about 19 weeks left.

"I'd love to lift 500kg total. I got state title at 447.5kg and nationals I got 455 (before the injury), so in a dream come true I'll hit the 500.

"We haven't properly tested but we're confident.”

There were fears Malone would have lost strength after the injury, but work to improve areas around the injured limb has resulted in an even higher performance.

"We opted against surgery. We've done physio and a lot of recovery work at the gym, building muscles around the shoulder - I didn't train it for three months - but we trained everything else around it then gradually increased the work on the shoulder,” she said. "It feels stronger than it ever has.”

She will spend the next three to four months training in preparation for the invite-only competition, but there will also be a heavy focus on nutrition.

"I train five, sometimes six days per week around work.”

Just Men's Barber Shop will again sponsor Malone, after his support for her national campaign.

The Arnolds will run from March 15 to 17, 2019.