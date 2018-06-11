Injury puts early end to nationals campaign

Weightlifter Seana Malone finished fourth at the national titles, just two-and-a-half years after she suffered a heart attack.

Weightlifter Seana Malone finished fourth at the national titles, just two-and-a-half years after she suffered a heart attack. Alistair Brightman

WEIGHTLIFTING: A shoulder injury put an early end to Seana Malone's national championship campaign but has made her more determined to succeed next year.

Malone finished fourth at the GPC Australia National titles in Melbourne.

It is an immense result given she only started the sport 18 months ago, but becomes even more incredible when you consider she was floored by a massive heart attack two-and-a-half years ago.

"Two-and-a-half years ago I had a massive heart attack, I was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease which is what got me into strength, crossfit and then strength,” she said.

"That's what inspired me to get strong, which is why I was so disappointed with the injury on the day because you work hard to get strong and then my body gave out.

"Even at the comp I when I was injured I kept going. Old Seana wouldn't have kept going. There was no quit in me, even though I knew I was in trouble. Old Seana would never have done it.”

Malone won the Queensland titles with marks of 175kg in the squat, 90kg on the bench, and 182.5kg in the deadlift, for a combined 447.5kg.

She beat her nearest rival by 20kg.

At nationals, she improved her squat by 15kg, maintained the bench and 175kg in the deadlift for a 455kg total.

"I ended up getting a 190kg squat, but the injury happened on the bench. We only went to 90kg which is below what I can do, then the deadlift were again below (the PB),” Malone said.

The eventual winner, Briony Williams, lifted 250kg on the squat, 110kg on the bench, and 250kg in the deadlift for a total of 610kg.

Malone missed the podium by just 7.5kg, and while she is determined to return to nationals next year she said she was grateful for the experience.

"I didn't realise the gravity of it until I got there and realised how strong people were.

"Exciting, nerve-wracking, but happy to be there. We worked hard to get there.”

Malone will soon return to full training with Jay Hodges at Elite Strength and Conditioning, once the injury has healed.

"It will probably be four to six weeks until I'm back to full training but we don't compete again this year. We've got a good break of strength building, do a lot more reps and build up strength before we go back to heavy lifting,” she said.

"We'll train other areas but restrict the shoulder.”