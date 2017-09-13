Ink and bike show to raise funds for MACE and SOBS

Under the Gun tattooist Gail Beattie enhanced Shirlee Faint's Best Pin Up entry for last year's Wide Bay Tattoo Show.

Under the Gun tattooist Gail Beattie enhanced Shirlee Faint's Best Pin Up entry for last year's Wide Bay Tattoo Show. Valerie Horton

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

BODY ink will be on display and judged at the 2nd annual Wide Bay Tattoo Show this weekend.

Body piercer for Maryborough's Under The Gun Tattoo who will host the event Leaha McGeorge said they had received a huge response this year.

"We had 87 entrants last year and have had a lot more interest this year,” she said.

"We had over 300 people attend the event last year and we are almost double that with people showing their interest in going.”

The show will include two new categories - best hand tattoo and best neck.

"They were blended in with other categories last year so we made sure to single those out,” Leaha said.

"We will have a lot more merchandise with stubby coolers, t-shirts, keyrings, stickers, that sort of thing to help raise a little extra money.

"And all the profits will go to the same charities as last year - MACE Motorcyclists Advocating Child Empowerment and SOBS Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide.”

Leaha said they all received huge support from local businesses with sponsorship for all 34 categories and the bike show and The Carriers Arms Hotel donated the venue and security for the event.

"Without the Carriers help we wouldn't be able to do this.”

There will be six judges coming from tattoo studios all over the state.

"We had people coming from everywhere last year - taking the weekend to just drive here for the show - from Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and Rockhampton,” Leaha said.

"We are expecting the same this year - we have received contact from shops between Brisbane, Charters Towers, Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"I think this year, now that more people know about it, we are going to see a lot more entries.

"The quality of tattoos that people are bringing out these days is just a lot better.”

DETAILS

The Wide Bay Tattoo Show will be held at the Carriers Arms Hotel, 405 Alice St, Maryborough on Saturday, September 16 from 10am.

Entry is $10, which includes the bike show and live local bands and tattoo show.

If you want to show a tattoo it will be an extra $5.

Registrations for the tattoo show will be from 11am-noon.

For tickets phone the Carriers 4122 6666, visit Under the Gun Tattooing and Body Piercing, 366 Kent St, Maryborough or phone 4123 6333.