Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Inmate stabbed five times in jail attack

by Mark Morri
8th Jul 2019 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER at a NSW correctional facility on the mid north coast is in hospital suffering stab wounds across body including the head after an apparent jail attack.

Two ambulances were called to a correctional centre at Kempsey on the NSW mid north coast about 1pm following reports an inmate had been stabbed.

The correctional centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The correctional centre near Kempsey. Picture: Nathan Edwards

"On arrival we found an inmate with five puncture wounds and he was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a satisfactory condition,'' an NSW ambulance spokesman said.

The inmate is in a “satisfactory condition”. Picture: Nathan Edwards
The inmate is in a “satisfactory condition”. Picture: Nathan Edwards

The 30-year-old had wounds to the chest, back, shoulder and some to the head.

What was used as a weapon has not been identified.

Prison authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
Port Macquarie Base Hospital.
editors picks nsw prisons

Top Stories

    UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    premium_icon UNDER PRESSURE: Inside hospital's chaotic new ED

    Health Steadying herself against the machine she'll use to take vitals of a dozen patients in just minutes, a visibly exhausted nurse looks out at a full waiting room.

    Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    premium_icon Cops convicted of DV offences still serving

    Crime Figures revealed after months of inquiries over Right to Information

    'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    premium_icon 'It's a joke': Hervey Bay MP slams flu claims

    News "The staff are doing a great job, it's not their fault ..."

    NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    premium_icon NAIDOC GUIDE: This week's Fraser Coast events

    News The annual NAIDOC Ball takes place Saturday from 6.30pm.