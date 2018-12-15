Inmates at Maryborough jail help train more assistance dogs

One of the latest canine graduates as part of the Smart Pups program at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

PRISONERS at Maryborough Correctional Centre have helped train four more dogs that will become assistance dogs to children with a disability.

The latest canine graduates of the Smart Pups program are named Foxy, Fern, Delta and Luna.

Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager Alan Ingram said research revealed that dog handling programs helped to improve a prisoner's behaviour in custody and decrease their chances of reoffending after release.

The inmates who took care of the pups learned empathy, became adaptable to change and gained self-confidence.

Prisoners at the jail helped train nine dogs in total this year.

The Smart Pups program is the first step of training for the dogs.

Once all training is complete, they will be placed with a child in need of assistance somewhere in Australia or New Zealand based on the dog's individual abilities to help the child.