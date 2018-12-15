Menu
One of the latest canine graduates as part of the Smart Pups program at the Maryborough Correctional Centre.
Inmates at Maryborough jail help train more assistance dogs

Annie Perets
by
15th Dec 2018 10:19 AM
PRISONERS at Maryborough Correctional Centre have helped train four more dogs that will become assistance dogs to children with a disability.

The latest canine graduates of the Smart Pups program are named Foxy, Fern, Delta and Luna.

Maryborough Correctional Centre general manager Alan Ingram said research revealed that dog handling programs helped to improve a prisoner's behaviour in custody and decrease their chances of reoffending after release.

 

One of the Smart Pups graduates from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.
The inmates who took care of the pups learned empathy, became adaptable to change and gained self-confidence.

Prisoners at the jail helped train nine dogs in total this year.

The Smart Pups program is the first step of training for the dogs.

Once all training is complete, they will be placed with a child in need of assistance somewhere in Australia or New Zealand based on the dog's individual abilities to help the child.

fraser coast maryborough correctional centre
Fraser Coast Chronicle

