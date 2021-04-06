Innocent couple caught up in terror cell chaos

An innocent couple have become embroiled in terror cell chaos due to having a similar business name to a man accused of being in an Australian terror network.

An innocent couple have become embroiled in terror cell chaos due to having a similar business name to a man accused of being in an Australian terror network.

Craig Murray was returning to his Logan home after his morning bike ride when he noticed a gaggle of TV news crews waiting at his gate last week.

Murray and his wife Tracey, professional dog trainers, were about to embroiled in national counter-terrorism story.

"When I saw the TV crew I was worried," said Craig.

"The whole thing made me feel sick."

Down the road at Chambers Flat, a Queensland dog trainer and a Melbourne gemstone trader were arrested as alleged "senior players" in a sophisticated Australian terror network paying for foreign fighters to travel to Syria to join Jabhat al-Nusra.

Tracey and Craig Murray train dogs but have no links with terrorism.

Counter-terrorism teams from Queensland and Victoria swooped on the men in co-ordinated raids.

The Murrays run Power Assistance Dogs with no links to an accused man's dog business, Empower Canine.

"It was definitely a shock when the media turned up," Tracey said.

"We were totally surprised that they were confusing us with somebody in the local area with a similar business name.

"I want everyone to know that the other business has nothing whatsoever to do with us - we are a not-for-profit charity that has been operating at Loganlea since 2016.

The Murrays provide trained companion dogs for people with disabilities, including those with hearing loss.

Mr Murray trains detection dogs to sniff out fire ants and crazy ants.

Federal police have charged two men for their alleged involvement in running a sophisticated terrorist network that facilitated the travel of Australian foreign fighters to Syria between 2012 and 2013.

Gabriel Crazzi has been charged with seven “foreign incursion” related offences.

One of the men was Gabriel Crazzi, 34, from Chambers Flat in Logan who was charged with seven "foreign incursion" related offences.

According to his social media profiles, Crazzi was born in Bucharest, Romania and attended Ipswich Grammar School.

Business records show he worked as a fruit and vegetable supplier before starting a dog training business called Empower Canine.

"Empower Canine is a training and canine education centre based in Chambers Flat," his Facebook profile reads. "We work with everything from the smallest lapdogs all the way to operational working dogs as well as dogs participating in bite sports."

Originally published as Innocent couple caught up in terror cell chaos