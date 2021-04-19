Insane price of The Rock’s new palace

Hollywood star and WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has splashed some a huge chunk of his growing wealth on a stunning $45 million Los Angeles mansion, according to reports.

The action movie hero, 48, last week acquired the three and a half acre property, which was originally built for rock and roll legend Alex Van Halen in 1993.

Located in the coveted neighbourhood of Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, the house was first listed at $USD30 Million, but Johnson was reportedly able to negotiate a nice discount of more than $2 million.

He will be sitting pretty alongside Hollywood royalty with neighbours, including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Rod Stewart, Eddie Murphy and Sofia Vergara.

The Mediterranean style house boasts a sprawling main home, as well as a guest house, according to entertainment website The Dirt.

There is a music studio, built for Van Halen's specs, which is just one of its many perks, The Sun reports.

Dwayne Johnson, "The Rock", has just splurged on a Beverly Hills mansion. Photo: BACKGRID Australia.

The home cinema boasts elegant wood panels with midnight blue cloth decorating the walls, while the lighting is Art Deco in design.

Fitness fanatic Johnson will also be sure to take advantage of the home's gym and indoor swimming pool.

And if he or his family fancy a game of tennis, they have their own private court.

However, the most astonishing feature for the sports-minded is a baseball pitch that's found in the gardens.

Inside Dwayne Johnson’s palace. Photo: Zillow, BACKGRID.

Also outside are lush manicured hedgerows - and there's a tree-shaded patio perfect for entertaining and dining outdoors.

A shadowy portico with a high-vaulted canopy is reminiscent of medieval Italy.

The Rock’s new indoor pool. Photo: BACKGRID Australia.

While, a stucco archway draped in vines leads to a tranquil courtyard with its own fountain.

All together, the main house and the guest house combined have six bedrooms and 11 and a half bathrooms.

The Rock's Los Angeles mansion. Photos: Backgrid Australia, Instagram.

The property was previously owned by Aliens actor Paul Reiser, who listed it months ago for a few million more.

Johnson's purchase comes just three months after he put his Georgia horse farm on the market for $10 million - almost two million less than he originally paid for it.

The Jumanji actor will next be seen in Disney's Jungle Cruise, opposite Emily Blunt.

He is currently filming Shazam! spin-off Black Adam, that's expected to drop next year.

- This story originally appeared in thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission

