‘Insane’: Sellout $99 Apple deal returns

Apple products are known for going hand-in-hand with expensive price-tags - I should know, I had to pay $45 for a teeny tiny 0.3m charging cable when I lost my Apple Watch charger earlier this year.

There was no way I could justify the extra $20 for the extra, highly convenient, cable length so now I am stuck charging my watch on the floor every night and praying I don't stand on it.

So it's understandable that when a deal comes around on a genuine Apple product, people get excited.

Following its success earlier this month, eBay has just announced its $99 AirPod deal has returned - but you'll have to get in quick to score the cut-price goods.

The offer is part of the online auction site's first-ever eBay Plus Month, a month-long event where members get exclusive access to the best deals on hot items every day.

To kick it off at the start of the month, eBay let customers get their hands on the Gen 2 Apple AirPods for $99 - and they sold out in less than 22 seconds.

eBay’s ‘insane’ $99 AirPods are back on Wednesday, June 17. Picture: Supplied

However the "insane" deal will be back on Wednesday, June 17 with another 900 up for grabs.

If you're an Apple fan, the site is also selling Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS 32GB) for the "best ever" price of $399 - that's 39 per cent off the regular retail price for all you maths lovers.

There's also 300 sets of the latest Apple AirPods Pro up for grabs $249, down from $399.

You can snag an AppleWatch too – just don’t lose the charger like me as it’s expensive to replace. Picture: Supplied

"Apple products are rarely discounted so it's no surprise $99 AirPods went gangbusters earlier in the month. That's why we're bringing them back in our biggest drop ever," eBay Australia's Sophie Onikul told news.com.au.

"Ideal for working from home or listening to music on the go, this is a great opportunity to snap up these best-selling earphones. Make sure you sign up to eBay Plus now because at this price we can't guarantee they'll last."

eBay Plus members can also get 20 per cent off select eBay Plus items from retailers including Dan Murphy's, Toys "R" Us and New Balance.

Originally published as 'Insane': Sellout $99 Apple deal returns