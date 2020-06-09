Insane wages of Aussie officials revealed

You've probably never heard of them, but the people leading Australia's top public offices are earning close to $1 million a year, new figures reveal.

A list of publicly available figures from the Australian Government Remuneration Tribunal ranks the top 10 highest-paid full-time public office jobs in the country, with the highest wage exceeding $880,000.

The list does not include parliamentary secretary positions or chief executives of government-owned businesses, 9 News reports.

The top total remuneration - which includes superannuation and benefits - goes to Wayne Byres, who earns $886,750 as the chairman of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).

The second-highest remuneration of $775,910 is earned by three individuals: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission chairman Rod Sims, Australian Securities and Investments Commission chairman, James Shipton, and Solicitor-General, Dr Stephen Donaghue QC.

In fourth place on the list is Services Australia chief executive Rebecca Skinner with $748,210.

Three positions are in fifth place, receiving remuneration of $720,480. They are Australian Federal Police Commissioner, Reece Kershaw, Commissioner of the Australian Public Service, Peter Woolcott and Director-General of the Office of National Intelligence, Nick Warner.

The APRA deputy chair receives $709,390, and three positions round out of the list with $665,070: the APRA member position, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general of security, and the Australians Signals Directorate director-general.

The remunerations were compiled as of May 2020 and took effect from July 1, 2019, according to 9 News.

And they top the wage of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose base salary as a member of parliament of $211,250. When added to his 160 per cent loading as prime minister, his salary is just shy of $550,000.

In April, the Federal Government announced a six-month freeze on Commonwealth parliamentary, ministerial and public sector wage increases, in order to "share the economic burden" of COVID-19.

