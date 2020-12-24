INSIDE: 20 of the Fraser Coast’s biggest court cases

FROM the region's drug kingpins being sentenced to jail time to a man fined $40,000 for illegal land clearing, there have been some big cases before court on the Fraser Coast this year.

Here are just a few of the court cases covered by the Chronicle.

Doctor found guilty of raping patient during pap smear

A QUEENSLAND doctor digitally raped a 23-year-old patient during a pap smear and tried to kiss her while she lay on the examination table, a jury has found.

Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye, 53, of Urraween, has been on trial for the past six days in the Brisbane District Court after he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of rape.

Hervey Bay Dr. Olajide Ogunseye who is charged with one count of rape, arrives at court, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

After more than eight hours of deliberation, 12 members of a jury this afternoon unanimously found Ogunseye guilty of rape.

Man's night of chaos leaves woman bloodied, house smashed

A MAN who slammed his girlfriend's head into the wall during a drunken rampage has been labelled a "coward" in court.

Magistrate Terry Duroux made the comment while sentencing a 20-year-old Howard man in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

"You were, in my view, out of control," he said.

"Only cowards behave like this."

Car thief ploughs through door, goes on week-long spree

MISSING his daughter and relapsing into drug use led a Maryborough man on a week-long crime spree a Hervey Bay court has heard.

On January 14, Timothy Alfred Hawes broke into a Bundaberg mechanic and stole a vehicle by driving it through the business' roller doors.

The damage to the door cost $1187.

A week later, the 25-year-old broke into a Hervey Bay grocer took $200 cash from the till and stole a Ford Transit van.

How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

POLICE phone intercepts played a part in bringing a meth trafficker to justice, Maryborough Supreme Court has heard.

Bundaberg's Darren Leslie Mulvena, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug when he appeared in court.

The court heard Mulvena became the target of a police drug operation when he started supplying meth over a seven-month period.

Mulvena had a "significant customer network" that he would supply to, the court was told.

Drug kings dethroned: How cops brought down dealers

WITHIN the walls of a Booral home, three meth kingpins lived together and hatched drug dealing plans.

This, police say, was the base where much of the meth that would end up causing misery on the streets of the Fraser Coast, was packaged up and sent on a series of sales missions.

TOP LEFT: Daryl David Hall posted this photo on Facebook, in which he is pictured holding a gun which was allegedly seized as part of the search. TOP RIGHT: Weapons seized. BOTTOM: Police located drugs and other unlawful items in this house in Booral.

Two of the trio, Daryl David Hall and Ed Westphal, would book into Hervey Bay hotels and resorts and set up pop-up shops.

Where there's smoke … Fire leads cops to marijuana crop

WHEN police were called out to a structural fire at Tiaro, they found more than they bargained for.

Maryborough Magistrates Court heard the discovery of a firearm and dried cannabis leaf at the site sparked an urgent search which uncovered 456 marijuana plants.

Craig Lawrence Wilson pleaded guilty to possessing ammunition, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A marijuana crop was discovered.

The court heard police also found scissors used to chop up the marijuana he had grown, a homemade silencer and a Winchester rifle in a camper on the property.

'Don't worry, you'll be dead soon': Man's threats from jail

AN INMATE at the Maryborough jail threatened his former partner from behind bars, telling her "don't worry, you'll be dead soon. I'll be out."

The 34-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

The court heard despite a no-contact condition in the order, he added his former partner to his contact list under a false name.

He made 34 calls to her and was able to speak to her and their children.

Dingo killed for biting child day after tourist interaction

HAPPY photos and a video showing tourists interacting with a dingo on Fraser Island were shared on social media.

Just 24 hours after the photos and footage was taken, the dingo was involved in the serious mauling of a nine-year-old French boy and his mother.

A few days after that, the dingo, known as Green Tag, and another dingo involved in the attack would be dead after being destroyed by rangers on the island.

This was the sequence of events that were outlined before Maryborough Magistrates Court when Claudia Elizabeth Newman and Jamie Andrew Siddons appeared via phone call.

Addict arsonist sends plumber's 'entire living' up in smoke

A DRUG addict's decision to steal and torch a work ute stripped a hardworking plumber of his "entire living".

This was detailed in Hervey Bay District Court where Justin Alec Cook, 36, pleaded guilty on Thursday to stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson and possession of a dangerous drug.

The ute was parked outside the Urangan business where the plumber's wife worked in August this year.

Justin Alec Cook stole a plumber's ute, leaving the victim's family devastated

After going back and forth to the ute, while carrying out work at the business, the plumber accidentally left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.

Cook saw an opportunity, taking off with the ute which he then stripped of tools, cash, wallets and plumbing fittings.

Gunpoint car-jackings: How wild crime spree ended in crash

A DANGEROUS robber, whose crime spree came to an end when he crashed in Maryborough, has been released on immediate parole.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 30, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to a string of robberies and carjackings in which people were held at gunpoint while their vehicle was stolen.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland, 28, has been mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard during two armed carjackings, Ireland was the driver and a co-offender threatened people with a gun.

GUILTY: Man who bashed 76-year-old in road rage attack

A MAN, who beat a 76-year-old in a road rage incident, claims he may not physically be able to complete many community service hours.

Barry John Mcnamee pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday to serious assault of a person over 60.

Dundowran man Chic Simpson will need surgery after an alleged road rage attack.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sonia Edwards said the 41-year-old lost his temper after he overtook the victim.

Coast property owner fined $40k for illegal land clearing

A LANDOWNER will have to repay more than $40,000 after illegally clearing vegetation on his property

Raymond John Peters pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one charge of carrying out assessable development without a permit.

He attempted to contest the facts after staff from the Fraser Coast Regional Council testified about receiving a complaint about land clearing near the foreshore at Tuan.

The clearing the was carried out at a Tuan property.

Peters told the court he accepted land had been cleared without the necessary permissions on his own property.

Moment crash victim's son came face-to-face with driver

EMOTIONAL scenes unfolded outside Maryborough Magistrates Court after a driver responsible for a fatal crash was given a suspended jail sentence.

Xi Ling, 26, who had pleaded guilty to one count of driving without due care or attention, causing death, approached the family of the Apple Tree Creek grandmother killed in the crash.

Xi Ling, left, apologises to Tim Kay, son of crach victin Rhonda Kay, outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died in the Tiaro accident that also left her husband Phillip seriously injured.

Creepy phone pest sentenced for making offensive calls

A SERIAL offender who makes creepy phone calls to strangers has faced Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jason David Currey, 36, pleaded guilty to three counts of using a carriage service to harass or cause offence.

Serial phone pest Jason David Currey outside Maryborough Magistrates Court.

The court heard Currey had called several Bras N Things stores across the state and told the women who answered the phone he liked to touch himself in women's bathrooms.

RIOT: Death threats, fires amid dinner dispute at jail

A DISPUTE over dinner at the Maryborough jail turned into a riot that cost taxpayers $68,000.

Joshua Leonard John Watson-Scully, 24, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to one charge of riot.

Joshua Leonard John Watson Scully appeared by video link in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of being involved in a prison riot.

The court heard Watson Scully was housed in a secure unit on October 27, 2018 when, about, 4.30pm prisoners started complaining about the food.

Baby shaker refused to call triple-0 as son's brain bled

HE SHOOK his eight week old son, then threw him on a bed, leaving him with bleeding on the brain.

But the 38-year-old Maryborough man responsible won't spend a day behind bars after he was released on immediate parole.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Maryborough District Court to assaulting the baby and the baby's mother.

"Lift it up," Public masturbator's sick taunt on busy road

A PUBLIC masturbator, who repeatedly targeted women and called on a female child to "lift it up" on a busy Hervey Bay road, has fronted court.

Seth Miller pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and one count of breaching bail.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Sonia Edwards said between 4.50pm and 6.15pm on October 15 at Taylor St in Pialba, Mr Miller was exposing himself and masturbating in front of women in public.

Young arsonist set partner's home on fire, watched it burn

CONVINCED her estranged partner was cheating on her, an intellectually impaired young woman broke into his empty Maryborough home, turned on a stove and left papers on top of it.

Peta Michelle Harvey, now 20, then sat across the road from the Alice St home and watched it burn, Maryborough District Court heard.

Firefighters fight a wild house blaze on Alice Street at Maryborough. Photo Lachie Millard

Harvey, who sobbed through Wednesday's proceedings and at times held her head in her hands, pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent and arson.

Son's face "flattening" assault on mum's brutal Bay abuser

These were the words a mother screamed as her son dealt face "flattening" blows to the man who had tormented them for years.

The attack would land a young man with no criminal history in court, facing serious jail time.

The troubling case rounded out the final 2020 sitting of the Hervey Bay District Court.

There, a 21-year-old had arrived in court alone, placed his backpack on the ground and walked, head down to the dock where he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and assault.