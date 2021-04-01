Inside Hervey Bay’s newest seafood restaurant

Opening only just over a weeks ago, there’s a new seafood and grill restaurant in town, and the mouthwatering menu, focusing on local seafood, is one you’ll have to gift your tastebuds. Picture: Isabella Magee

Along the region’s iconic esplanade is a restaurant named after the native Australian wildflower the owners love.

Banksia opened up in town just over a week ago on March 20, run by married couple Aleeca and Saul Collins.

And, the four months of renovation truly shows.

Walking through the doors, the ambience conjures up Queensland’s sunny beaches mixed with Australian heritage.

Scattered with native plants placed throughout the white-walled restaurant, the light wooden-floored room completes the spacious, modern design.

“That’s why we named it Banksia, we wanted to emulate that nice, modern Australian feel,” Aleeca told the Chronicle.

Choosing to source as locally as possible, different daily specials will be popping up from time to time.

“We’re focusing on local seafood and regionally sourced Queensland steaks.”

Working with the local Kawungan butchers, “making sure (they) get the top quality stuff,” Banksia’s seafood quality is also one of their top priorities.

“The local seafood here is amazing ... People want to support local, and if you’re supplying local, then they can,” Aleeca said.

And, with Saul as the head chef, you’ll be wanting to try the most standout dishes.



“(Saul’s) standout dishes are the Mortern Bay bugs and the seafood chowder, they’re both really amazing,” Aleeca said.

“He also has on his menu the Collins’ Calamari, which is actually a recipe that his father taught him because his father was a chef as well.”

With a total of about 30 years working in the hospitality industry between them, Aleeca and Saul’s love for food led them to the love they have for each other, after meeting through work.

“My mum actually had a restaurant here in Hervey Bay, which was called the Bavarian ... both of us come from a restaurant family.”

“Special” things are also in the works for the new eatery, after COVID-19 “settles down”.



“We will be doing special nights, special events, and we will be introducing a lunchtime menu, a three course menus and things like that.”

But, for now, Aleeca and Saul are just “happy to be back”.

“We’re really loving this, Saul really loves cooking and he had almost a year off due to COVID-19, so it’s nice to see him back,” Aleeca said.

“It’s been very nerve wracking but exciting at the same time ... I think it’s gonna be really good.”

