Inside Maryborough's one-of-a-kind hockey complex

STATE OF ART: U13 and U15 Maryborough Indoor Hockey Girls Squads were trying out the new purpose built complex. Front: Jade Harris, Jemma Scougall, Matilda Harrison, Talia Hill, Keira McDonnell, Rhianna Campbell, Holly Lovelocl and Georgia Mitchell.Back: Coach Shane Palmer, Sierra Pursey, Laura Davies, Annelyse Tevant, Vada Thaggard, Andie Staples, Ava McDonnell, Ella McMahon and Kirralee McCulloch.

STATE OF ART: U13 and U15 Maryborough Indoor Hockey Girls Squads were trying out the new purpose built complex. Front: Jade Harris, Jemma Scougall, Matilda Harrison, Talia Hill, Keira McDonnell, Rhianna Campbell, Holly Lovelocl and Georgia Mitchell.Back: Coach Shane Palmer, Sierra Pursey, Laura Davies, Annelyse Tevant, Vada Thaggard, Andie Staples, Ava McDonnell, Ella McMahon and Kirralee McCulloch. Glen Porteous

INDOOR HOCKEY: Maryborough's athletes are busy honing their skills in Queensland's only purpose-built indoor hockey centre.

Refurbishments to the tune of $420,000 have recently been completed at Maryborough and District Indoor Hockey Centre, just in time for the summer season.

Upgrades include a full floor replacement, more spectator seating for the centre, new LED lights and scoreboard.

Work on the centre started in June.

Indoor hockey co-ordinator Shane Palmer said the new complex would make a difference to the skill development of Maryborough hockey players.

"We got a grant from the federal government to refurbish this centre and now it's ready to go for the players,” Palmer said.

"To show off how good this centre is, we will be hosting four state titles over the next couple of months.”

These include the open women's titles on October 25-27, under-15 boys November 1-3, under-13 Boys November 8-10 and under-15 Girls November 15-17.

Palmer has been putting the U13 and U15 girls squads through their paces and is pleased with their skill progress.

He is also the current coach of the Queensland U15 girls indoor hockey team and has six years of experience behind him.

"We've had some really good coaching programs over the last 10 years and seen some good results with players getting selected for Queensland,” he said.

"We should get a strong representation of Maryborough indoor hockey players getting selected for state.”