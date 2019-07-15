INSIDE NEW COMPLEX: Why you're going to want to live here

The courtyard at The Avenue Maroochydore.

The courtyard at The Avenue Maroochydore. Scott Burrows Photographer

LIFE is good if you're a resident of The Avenue Maroochydore - the Coast's newest retirement community boasting state-of-the-art facilities including a wine room, gym and billiards room complete with bar.

The open-plan two and three bedroom apartments have been designed by award-winning firm O'Neill Architecture and built by local construction company Wollam Constructions.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The floor plans have been carefully considered and age-appropriate features added to showcase the latest in high-quality retirement living, something resident Barrie Smith has found refreshing.

"You don't notice how many design considerations have been included to make life easier for us seniors until you suddenly realise that you aren't bending down to reach the back of the cupboard or stepping over shower ledges," he said.

"Having home care services available at our fingertips also gives us peace of mind knowing we can easily access additional support in the future without having to leave our home."

The complex also boasts an internal courtyard and barbecue area, and is close to local amenities including bowling greens, golf clubs, yoga studios and the cinema.

Village manger Mandy Julian says she loves the connection The Avenue has to the local community.

"Too often, retirement communities become exclusive enclaves with resident activity contained within the village," she said.

"Here we are creating an integrated community where seniors can thrive in their retirement and really enjoy the local amenity."

The Avenue Maroochydore will be officially opened by Mayor Mark Jamieson on Wednesday, July 24.

Units are selling from $445,000. To inquire, email live@theavenuemaroochydore.com.au.