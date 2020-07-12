Inside Shane Bowden’s long bikie career

SHANE Bowden has long been a lead figure in Australia's bikie community and had a lead role in one of the Gold Coast's most infamous nights.

Bowden, once a senior figure in the Finks Motorcycle Club, has been kicked out of the Mongols after weeks of growing tensions.

The 47-year-old was targeted in a drive-by shooting on July 1, which is suspected to have been an inside job.

Mongol bikie Shane Bowden. Picture: Supplied

Bowden, who had been released from a five-year jail stint just 15 days earlier, was reasserting his power within the gang which is believed to have caused internal ructions.

Bowden is best-known in Queensland for being a member of the Gold Coast Finks bikie club "Terror Team" who spent seven years in jail for his involvement in the so-called Ballroom Blitz at Royal Pines Resort in 2006 when he shot Melbourne bikie Christopher Wayne Hudson.

Shane Scott Bowden’s 2004-era police mugshot from when he was a member of the Finks.

On March 18 2006, the incident which became known as the "Ballroom Blitz" saw the Hells Angels and Finks go head to head at a kickboxing match.

The fight was supposed to be in the ring but the battle raged across the room in front of an 1800-strong crowd, sparking fears of a bikie war.

Members and associates of the Hells Angels were sitting ringside at the tournament when the large group of rival Finks, including Bowden and Nicholas "The Knife" Forbes arrived.

Footage captured of the “ballroom blitz”.

The fight started when Forbes threw a punch at Hudson.

Footage shown in court in 2008 revealed the carnage.

The footage showed Forbes and Hudson coming to blows, before Bowden pulled a handgun and shots Hudson twice in the face and back.

Forbes then held Hudson against the ring while Bowden and another man rained more blows on him.

Shane Scott Bowden’s Finks back tattoo.

It was believed the shooting was retribution for Hudson, a former Finks member, defecting to the Hells Angels.

In September 2008, Bowden and Forbes were sentenced to six and a half years' and 18 months' prison respectively for their roles in the melee, which took place in front of 1800 shocked spectators and caused $10,000 worth of damage.

Shane Scott Bowden outside Southport Magistrates Court.

"You were both involved in extreme lawlessness" Justice Milton Griffin told the pair during sentencing.

"That sort of violence in a public place can't be tolerated."

After being released from prison, Bowden patched over the Mongols and fled Queensland for Victoria following the introduction of the Newman Government's tough new VLAD laws.

Bowden was jailed again in 2015 after being convicted over a violent aggravated burglary in South Yarra.

He burst into the property wearing night vision goggles with fitness model Janet 'Aysen' Campbell and attacked two people inside.

