WEEKEND READ: Behind busiest day of week for Bay court

Find out what happens in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on a Thursday.

Another Thursday rolls around, which means it is call-over day in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

It's the busiest day of the week as the magistrate, often frustrated by constant requests for adjournments and delays, sentences those are ready and have seen the duty lawyer, brought their own or are self-represented, for their offences.

Sometimes, sombre warnings are delivered to repeat offenders while those who have made out-of-character mistakes are given second chances.

Sometimes the repeat offenders also get yet another chance.

"Criminal call-over" starts at 8:30am in courtroom 1 and goes on for a majority of the day.

Police prosecutors work through a mountain of paperwork, detailing the many cases before the court, while defence lawyers play musical chairs.

Colourful characters, dressed in a mix of respectable and not-so-respectable attire wait in the for their turn in the uneasy atmosphere of the gallery or in the hazy smoking area outside.

Occasionally, silence is broken by the cries of baby or the ring of an erroneously left on mobile phone.

Those unfamiliar with the process are often pale and exhibiting nervous energy while it's not uncommon for regulars to fall asleep as the hours drag on.

Recurring themes emerge each week.

Many people appear on drugs charges, mainly in relation to marijuana and methamphetamine.

This week there were 23 adjournments between 8:30am and midday.

The reasons varied from moving the matter to another magistrate court, waiting for legal representation, waiting for legal advice or having sentencing moved to another date.

For this date, the second most common reason for court appearances related to breaches of domestic violence orders, followed by drug offences.

The previous Thursday, March 18, there were 74 people waiting for their charges to be heard.

At least eight matters related to producing or possessing cannabis in the Hervey Bay area.